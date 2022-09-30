Sunny and below-normal through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend will be sunny and dry, with temperatures a little below average.

Cool northerly winds keep our highs Friday below average in the high 70s, with overnight lows on the North Shore in the high 40s and South Shore in the low 60s. We will have this fall-like feel through the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.

By next week we will start to warm up a bit back to around average in the mid 80s. There is little chance for rain through next week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has restrengthened after being downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday. Ian is set to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane on the coast of South Carolina.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.