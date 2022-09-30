Third arrest made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A third arrest has been made in the murder of Jairen Cole, 15, of Thibodaux.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 10.

Cole was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

More: ‘It needs to stop;’ Crimes involving juveniles on the rise in Thibodaux

Two juvenile males, ages 12 and 15, were previously arrested. On Fri., Sept. 30, Chief Bryan Zeringue said an adult female, 39-year-old Talisha Duncan, was arrested and booked on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Investigators say Duncan either had knowledge of the murder or was involved after Cole was killed.

The two juveniles are currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility. The 15-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge. The 12-year-old is facing one count of principal to second-degree murder. They are both awaiting further court proceedings.

Duncan is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $150,000 bond.

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests. Motives are being withheld as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, you’re asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Cole was laid to rest in Thibodaux on Sept. 16.

today we layed you to rest… my heart is in so much pain.💔 i will always love you with all my heart remember that. you... Posted by Haley Ancar on Friday, September 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.