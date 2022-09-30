Where in Louisiana should Herb Jones go fishing?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At 23 years old, second-year forward Herb Jones, might be the hardest working player on the Pelicans roster.

He was drafted out of the University of Alabama in the second round a season ago and came out of nowhere to quickly rise up the ranks to become an NBA starter. Not only did he find himself in a consistent starter’s role just after a few games, but Jones also quickly became one of the best defenders in the entire league.

“I didn’t know I was going to be a starter, but in this league, at any given time, it can be taken away from you,” Jones said. “So I just decided to show up and play like it wasn’t guaranteed.”

His coaches and teammates constantly praise him for his work effort and commitment to the game.

Coach Willie Green and teammate Larry Nance Jr. have both said that Jones rarely leaves New Orleans, constantly staying around team facilities or anywhere there’s a gym so he can keep working on his game. Green even said that sometimes it gets to the point where they have to tell him to “have some balance” in his life.

But there is one pastime Jones said he looks forward to when he’s not on the court. If Jones isn’t in the gym, he says he’s somewhere in North Alabama, where he’s from, going fishing. In fact, Jones opened his time at Pelicans Media Day on Monday (Sept. 26) sharing, in his Alabama drawl, that he was recently out on the open water for 5 or 6 hours, coming away empty-handed.

“I used a red artificial worm by Zoom,” Jones said. “But I caught a 4-pounder with it the other day so (before that) it might have just been a bad day. I hope.”

For a second-year player, Jones seems years beyond his actual age, grizzled from years of hard work. He was a 4-year player with the Crimson Tide and named SEC Player of the year his senior year in 2020-21. Before that, Jones was named the state’s Class 4A Player of the Year and won a title with Hale County High School in Moundville, Alabama.

With his hard-hat approach to the game, it’s no surprise that Jones finds zen outdoors on the water.

“I try not to think about basketball when I go out to fish,” Jones said. “When I go out to fish, it gives me a piece of mind that I can’t really find anywhere else.”

Even though fishing is his source of peace, the ever-competitive Jones said that he was so annoyed with that day in July when he didn’t catch anything that he almost went back to the same spot the next day to try again, noting he’s caught plenty of fish there on other occasions.

However, basketball once again came calling him back to New Orleans. Now that’s more established in his professional home, Jones acknowledged Louisiana’s reputation as the “Sportsman’s Paradise”, noting that he’s ready to search for the best fishing spots the state has to offer.

