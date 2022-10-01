BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Beautiful sunny and dry weekend ahead

The remnants of Ian move up the northeastern US
This weekend
This weekend(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An absolutely beautiful weekend is ahead!

We will have cool mornings with North Shore lows in the low 50s, and South Shore lows in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, plenty of sunshine will warm us up into the low to mid 80s. A nice northerly wind continues through the start of the week.

By the end of the work week, westerly winds will allow us to heat up slightly above average. Highs will be into the mid 80s.

Hurricane Ian made landfall for a second time yesterday as a Category 1 hurricane on the coast of South Carolina. Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rainfall to the northeastern US.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

coast guard image
Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery
Bruce: Our nice fall stretch will continue
Bruce; A picture perfect weekend ahead
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 30 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 30 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Sept. 30
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Sept. 30