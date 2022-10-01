Beautiful sunny and dry weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An absolutely beautiful weekend is ahead!

We will have cool mornings with North Shore lows in the low 50s, and South Shore lows in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, plenty of sunshine will warm us up into the low to mid 80s. A nice northerly wind continues through the start of the week.

By the end of the work week, westerly winds will allow us to heat up slightly above average. Highs will be into the mid 80s.

Hurricane Ian made landfall for a second time yesterday as a Category 1 hurricane on the coast of South Carolina. Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone bringing heavy rainfall to the northeastern US.

