Diving into the race on this upcoming ballot that impacts your wallet the most

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re sick of high utility bills, this November there’s a race on the ballot you may want to pay attention to.

They are among our state’s most powerful elected positions when it comes to your wallet and many people don’t even know what they really do.

There are 5 Public Service Commissioners that regulate public utilities, meaning everything from power, gas and water to telecommunications and intrastate transportation.

“The Louisiana Public Service Commission makes decisions about how much profit utilities make they also make decisions about where our power comes from, whether it comes all from gas fired power plants, or maybe renewable energy, or even programs to reduce our energy waste and utility bills like energy efficiency,” said Logan Burke, the Executive Director for the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

A term for one commissioner is six years and they are limited to three terms or 18 years total. We have two up for election on this ballot, one being District 3, which has been held by Lambert Boissiere since 2005.

The district stretches from parts of Orleans Parish, through Jefferson, the River Parishes and into Baton Rouge.

“The commission has far more authority than regulators do in most other states because they’re constitutionally empowered and it means that they don’t have to answer to the legislature, they don’t have to answer to the governor, instead, the answer to the voters,” Burke said.

That’s why the Alliance for Affordable Energy is working to educate voters about exactly what the commission does, because they have the power to not only impact today’s bill but plan on how to make sure there’s affordability in the future.

“The Commission works with there with all of the stakeholders including industrial customers and commercial customers, and the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the utilities to hear what are the the various interests across the board and balance those interests and try and make a decision that’s in the public interest,” Burke said.

In New Orleans, the City Council holds regulatory power over Entergy New Orleans, but the Commission’s decisions still have an impact on power not to mention the other utilities they regulate.

“Most people never remember that they even voted for every six years and yet the Commission is making decisions worth billions of dollars every year and it impacts every person in the state,” Burke said.

The Alliance is hosting a candidate forum October 20th at UNO with the five District 3 candidates, so you can hear from them yourselves.

They also recommend checking out one of the Commission’s meetings that are live streamed once a month to see how the decisions are made and what kind of input they get.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.