Karr rolls over Brother Martin, 40-7

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s Taron “Manchild” Francis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the route was on from there.

The Cougars crushed Brother Martin at Behrman Stadium, 40-7.

A.J. Samuel threw three TD passes, and two of those went to Makhi Paris.

Christopher Vasquez scored two rushing TD’s for Karr in the contest.

Karr improves to 2-0 in Catholic League play after the victory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.