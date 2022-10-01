BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Karr rolls over Brother Martin, 40-7

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s Taron “Manchild” Francis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the route was on from there.

The Cougars crushed Brother Martin at Behrman Stadium, 40-7.

A.J. Samuel threw three TD passes, and two of those went to Makhi Paris.

Christopher Vasquez scored two rushing TD’s for Karr in the contest.

Karr improves to 2-0 in Catholic League play after the victory.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota

Latest News

Karr is 2-0 in the Catholic League
Karr wins big over Brother Martin, 40-7
Game of the Week: Brother Martin vs Edna Karr
Game of the Week: Brother Martin vs Edna Karr
Fox 8 Football Friday highlights
Bogalusa QB Ashton Levi led the Jacks with 230 yards on 16-of-26 passing with two passing...
QB Levi’s efficient performance lifts Bogalusa over John Ehret