Karr rolls over Brother Martin, 40-7
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s Taron “Manchild” Francis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the route was on from there.
The Cougars crushed Brother Martin at Behrman Stadium, 40-7.
A.J. Samuel threw three TD passes, and two of those went to Makhi Paris.
Christopher Vasquez scored two rushing TD’s for Karr in the contest.
Karr improves to 2-0 in Catholic League play after the victory.
