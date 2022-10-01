BBB Accredited Business
Man shot Friday night near edge of French Quarter, NOPD says

A video image captured by a tourist shows bullet indentations inside a vehicle Friday (Sept....
A video image captured by a tourist shows bullet indentations inside a vehicle Friday (Sept. 30) in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where the NOPD said a driver was shot in the legs by a gunman who pulled alongside in another vehicle.(Courtesy of Justin Caldarella)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old man was shot in the legs just before midnight on the outskirt of the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Oct. 1).

The shooting was reported Friday at 11:59 p.m., authorities said. Police first said the man was wounded at the intersection of Canal and Royal streets in the Quarter. But the NOPD later revised the notification to say he was shot while sitting in a vehicle across the street in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue in the Central Business District.

The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed. The NOPD said he “sustained gunshot wounds to the legs” and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but provided no further information regarding his condition.

Police said the victim was wounded when a gunman in another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire.

