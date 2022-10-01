BBB Accredited Business
Man shot and killed on I-10 East at the Claiborne exit

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on the I-10 East at the Claiborne exit Friday evening, NOPD says.

Around 7:57 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the I-10 234-A exit.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a vehicle with gunshots. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was found inside his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

