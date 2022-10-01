Man shot and killed on I-10 East at the Claiborne exit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed on the I-10 East at the Claiborne exit Friday evening, NOPD says.

Around 7:57 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the I-10 234-A exit.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a vehicle with gunshots. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was found inside his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

