New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines

The program begins October 1 and goes through the end of the year, allowing residents to pay select overdue tickets and fines without late fees.
By David Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees.

The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents from Oct. 1 through the end of the year.

Parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel taxes, code enforcement violations and library fees are covered under the program.

“It’s really to give residents the opportunity to interact and deal with all the various fines that they’ve had over the course of time,” said Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño. “Sometimes, there’s a period where they needed that extra time to be able to ensure compliance, and I think that’s what we’re dealing with now.”

The Sewerage & Water Board will also be waiving certain late fees for eligible residents who want to reduce or eliminate their delinquent bills.

