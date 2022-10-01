BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Spectacular start to October

Seasonable temps and lots of sunshine continue
The Gulf of Mexico from Venice at sunrise September 30, 2022 captured by John Bobbitt.
The Gulf of Mexico from Venice at sunrise September 30, 2022 captured by John Bobbitt.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Florida and the Carolinas continue to deal with the fall out from Ian, the central Gulf coast is blessed with comfortable temperatures and dry conditions. Clear skies will remain in place with the northerly breeze slowly backing down as we move into the week ahead. No big changes in the short term forecast with overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s and daytime highs in the 80s. There will be a slow creep in temperatures upward, but still seasonable through the week.

