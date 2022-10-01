Nicondra: Spectacular start to October

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Florida and the Carolinas continue to deal with the fall out from Ian, the central Gulf coast is blessed with comfortable temperatures and dry conditions. Clear skies will remain in place with the northerly breeze slowly backing down as we move into the week ahead. No big changes in the short term forecast with overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s and daytime highs in the 80s. There will be a slow creep in temperatures upward, but still seasonable through the week.

