Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run drivers on Chef Menteur Highway, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by multiple hit-and-run drivers Friday (Sept. 30) on Chef...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by multiple hit-and-run drivers Friday (Sept. 30) on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed by what the New Orleans Police Department described as multiple hit-and-run drivers Friday night (Sept. 30) in New Orleans East.

According to police, the man was struck around 8:02 p.m. as he was crossing the westbound side of Chef Menteur Highway near its intersection with Bundy Road.

“The victim was then struck by multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic which fled the scene,” the NOPD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His age and identity have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities investigator Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

