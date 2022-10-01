Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run drivers on Chef Menteur Highway, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed by what the New Orleans Police Department described as multiple hit-and-run drivers Friday night (Sept. 30) in New Orleans East.

According to police, the man was struck around 8:02 p.m. as he was crossing the westbound side of Chef Menteur Highway near its intersection with Bundy Road.

“The victim was then struck by multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic which fled the scene,” the NOPD said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His age and identity have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities investigator Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.