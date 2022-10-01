BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans, Nance agree on two-year. $21.6 million contract extension, report says

The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) have reportedly agreed on a two-year...
The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) have reportedly agreed on a two-year contract extension worth nearly $22 million. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $21.6 million, according to a published report.

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported the new deal Saturday (Oct. 1) after speaking with the player’s agent Mark Bartelstein.

The Pelicans did not immediately comment on the report.

The reported extension would bind Nance to the team for three years -- through the 2024-25 season -- at a total contract value of $31.3 million.

Nance, 29, joins Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum on long-term deals, forming a solid core of players for the Pelicans moving forward.

Nance last season averaged 7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 46 games with Portland and New Orleans. During the Pelicans’ six-game playoff run, Nance averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

