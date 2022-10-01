Signs installed along N.O. East I-10 exits discouraging panhandling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to discourage aggressive panhandling, signs have been placed along the I-10 exits in New Orleans East, advising drivers not to give to people standing in the roadway.

Organizers behind the effort said they believe New Orleans East to be the first area in Orleans Parish with these types of signs, which read: “It’s OK to Say No to Panhandlers.”

Aeisha Kelly, a member of the New Orleans East Taskforce under the New Orleans East Matters Coalition, said the area has seen an uptick in aggressive panhandling in the past year and a half.

“I believe that the installation of these signs is sending a bold message on behalf of our state and local representatives that this activity will not be allowed within our district,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the purpose of the signs is to cut down on aggressive panhandling, and pointed to an incident reported by NOPD Monday in which a man asked a 19-year-old for money in the 600 block of South Carrollton.

When he refused, police said the man attacked the victim, took his keys and fled in a 1999 Chrysler minivan.

“[The signs] send a bold message that our representatives take our safety seriously,” said Kelly, who credited State Senator Jimmy Harris’ office with printing up the signs, State Representative Jason Hughes and Councilman Oliver Thomas for getting them installed.

The signs have been placed at major I-10 interchanges, including Read Boulevard and Bullard Avenue.

