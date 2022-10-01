BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Third-stringer Horton leads Tulane past Houston 27-24 in OT

Tulane improves to 4-1 on the season. (Source: Tulane Athletics)
Tulane improves to 4-1 on the season. (Source: Tulane Athletics)(Tulane Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kai Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston on Friday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Bubba Baxa kicked a 36-yard field goal for Houston (2-3, 0-1) in the opening possession of overtime.

Horton forced overtime after leading a 75-yard, 11-play drive capped by his 3-yard touchdown shuffle pass to Tyrick James that tied the game 21-21 with 39 seconds remaining.

Horton, who entered having thrown just one pass this season, took over for Justin Ibieta after Tulane’s first series of offense. Horton completed 11 of 21 passes for 132 yards that included a 13-yard TD pass to Duece Watts early in the second quarter.

Spears finished with six catches for 85 yards and added 54 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Tulane (4-1, 1-0) jumped ahead 14-7 midway through the third quarter when Houston quarterback Clayton Tune dropped the ball while diving for extra yardage. Jadon Canady then scooped it up and ran untouched 57 yards into the end zone. It was the Green Wave’s first fumble return for a touchdown since Nov. 14, 2020 against Army.

Houston’s Brandon Campbell bullied into the end zone from the 1 that tied it 14-14 with 10:04 remaining. Tune completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter before Campbell scored three plays later. Tune’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Dell gave the Cougars a 21-14 lead with 3:04 to play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Auburn has won the last two matchups in this series. Last year, Auburn beat LSU in Tiger...
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn
Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game
Recapping Tulane and LSU in Week 4 of college football
Tulane's 3-game win streak is over; LSU owns a 3-game win streak. Garland Gillen recaps LSU and TU
Coach Kelly spoke around noon on Monday, September 26.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly pre-Auburn (Full news conference)