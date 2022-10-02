2 injured in shooting one block from St. Tammany Parish Fair

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Covington Saturday evening, police say.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Street, one block from where the St. Tammany Parish Fair was taking place.

Upon arrival, police say they located two people injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“The situation Saturday evening was equally horrifying and enraging,” said President Cooper. “While so many families were enjoying their Saturday evening, particularly at the Parish Fair nearby, individual(s) senselessly resorted to gun violence. I will continue to pray for the healing of the victims.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

