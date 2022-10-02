BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 injured in shooting one block from St. Tammany Parish Fair

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Covington Saturday evening, police say.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Street, one block from where the St. Tammany Parish Fair was taking place.

Upon arrival, police say they located two people injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

“The situation Saturday evening was equally horrifying and enraging,” said President Cooper. “While so many families were enjoying their Saturday evening, particularly at the Parish Fair nearby, individual(s) senselessly resorted to gun violence. I will continue to pray for the healing of the victims.”

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Police lights
Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots self in New Orleans
Keeping the Brain Healthy
Keeping the Brain Healthy
hit-and-run crash graphic
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run, Jefferson sheriff says
World Migratory Bird Day
World Migratory Bird Day
Deuce and Sean recap the Saints loss in London
Deuce and Sean analyze the Saints first loss in London