2 people shot in Covington Saturday evening

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Covington Saturday evening, Covington Police says.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave and N. Filmore St.

Upon arrival, police located two people injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

