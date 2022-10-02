BBB Accredited Business
2 people shot in Covington Saturday evening

Police lights.
Police lights.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Covington Saturday evening, Covington Police says.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave and N. Filmore St.

Upon arrival, police located two people injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

