After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Minnesota

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The start was sloppy, but the finish was exhilarating. Maybe that’s why there was a very small sense of optimism from the Saints leaving the London despite losing their third straight game.

At the 14:19 mark of the fourth quarter, Minnesota went up, 19-14. That was the first of five consecutive scoring drives in the quarter. It would have been six straight had Wil Lutz’s 61-yard attempt not double-doinked off the upright and crossbar and bounced backward into the end zone as opposed to forward for game-tying field goal. Football truly is a game of inches.

It was undoubtedly an entertaining finish to an overall ugly contest, but anyone that watched that game knows the Saints have very real issues.

The bottom line is they’re 1-3 and deserve to be. There hasn’t been a single moment in their first four games where it felt like they were in control. Even in the Atlanta win, the game was in doubt until the very last play.

The Saints feel like they’re close. That’s true, they are. But so is every team in this league. That’s the way the NFL is designed. The Saints can turn this around but with each loss their margin for error gets smaller and smaller.

Take Two: Penalty problem

It’s easy to harp on the bad call on Tyrann Mathieu. It shouldn’t have been called and extended a Vikings drive, but focusing on that call alone is short-sighted. There’s a bigger issue at play for the Saints: This team is undisciplined.

They were penalized ten times for 102 yards Sunday. They weren’t all terrible flags. In fact, most of them were not. The Saints were just that sloppy. They’ve now committed 17 penalties in their last two games. That’s a incredibly high amount from a mostly veteran group that certainly knows better. It’s a major problem, and it was one of the biggest reasons for their loss on Sunday.

Take Three: Dalton’s day

If your expectation of Andy Dalton was for him to shred the Vikings secondary and light up the scoreboard, you were probably a little disappointed Sunday.

If you were a realist, like myself, and expected a decent effort, then Dalton checked in right about where you thought he would against the Vikings. He finished his day where he should have: 20/28, 236 yard and a touchdown.

His biggest mistake came in the second quarter when the Saints had just gotten the ball with just over a minute left in the half, down 10-7. They had enough time to put together a drive before halftime and get the ball back to start the second half. Instead, he fumbled on the first play of the drive and allowed the Vikings to add another field goal.

Outside of that slipup, Dalton played well enough to not lose the game for the Saints and even made some throws to give his team a chance. His fourth down connection to Marquez Callaway seemed to free him up in the second half. His vertical throw to Chris Olave to set up their final field goal attempt was his best throw of the game.

As for the big picture with Dalton and Jameis Winston, it really depends on Winston’s health. At the very least, Dalton showed he can be trusted with Winston out of the lineup.

Take Four : Special Teams disparity

The striking contrast between the Saints and Vikings special teams were a pivotal factor in this game.

Short of one missed extra point, the Vikings units were efficient and effective. Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph was 5/5 on his field goals. The Vikings also flawlessly executed a fake punt near midfield that extended another drive that led to three more points.

The Saints struggled, and that was with their kicker nearly connecting on two 60+ yarders. They were completely fooled on the fake punt, while Deonte Harty fumbled a punt return that set up three more point for Minnesota. After a touchdown to close the score to 16-14, Andrew Dowell was called for unnecessary roughness for clearly hitting a player out of bounds.

Special teams is an area where the Saints used to excel at. But through four games, they’ve fallen short, and it’s had a significant impact.

Take Five : Other Observations

Latavius Murray was rock solid for the Saints. He finished with 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. His steady hand helped put the Saints back in the game when the offense was stumbling.

Mathieu’s first interception as a Saint was an instant energy spark in the first quarter when things looked bad. The Saints were sleepwalking until that play.

Marshon Lattimore will have better days. Justin Jefferson got the best of him all game long. Jefferson finished with ten receptions, and most of them came against Lattimore. The final dagger was that deep route on the Vikings’ final offensive drive.

The Saints and Vikings approached the London week much differently. The Saints arrived Monday, while the Vikings didn’t arrive until late Thursday. The Vikings opened the game with no signs of jet lag. In fact, given the way the game started, it looked almost like the Saints were the ones with the late London arrival.

