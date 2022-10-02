BBB Accredited Business
Child injured in shooting Sunday afternoon, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to NOPD.

It happened just before 4 p.m. when police responded to the incident at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street.

Reports say a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

