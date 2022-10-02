Man killed on motorcycle near I-10 Highrise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcycle driver crashed and thrown from an overpass in a fatal accident Saturday night in New Orleans East.

It happened around 10:26 p.m. at the Almonaster Ave. overpass of Jourdan Rd.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground near Jourdan Rd. South. The victim was unresponsive and declared deceased on scene.

New Orleans police say he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail. Upon impact, the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and off the overpass.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.