New Orleans firefighters rescue resident in wheelchair from 2-alarm fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person in a wheelchair was rescued from a 2-alarm house fire in the Milneburg area of New Orleans on Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Fire Department received a 911 call around 2 a.m. reporting a person trapped in the 5800 block of Baccich Street. The one-story raised had heavy fire coming from the garage and extending to the living area above.

NOFD units located one of the residents in a wheelchair who managed to escape to a rear porch and immediately struck a second alarm at 2:21 a.m., for extra manpower while he was being assisted to safety.

Firefighters kept flames from spreading adjacent homes, the NOFD said.

The garage had heavy fire and water damage; the living space had heavy heat and water damage. The incident was under control around 2:45 a.m. The NOFD is investigating what led to the flames.

