Nicondra: Sunshine and blue sky continue into the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions stick around as we head into the work week with high pressure keeping skies clear. Rain chances stay near zero and even a few clouds will be difficult to come by with sinking air in control of the region. Temperatures will remain seasonable with lows near 50 away from the water and in the 60s near the lake and the coast. High temperatures will continue in the low to middle 80s for the week ahead.

Thursday into Friday another trough moves south pushing a cold front ahead of it. With little moisture return ahead of the front it should move through dry and keep us in pleasant conditions again through next weekend.

