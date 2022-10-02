October sunshine and dry air stick around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the weekend will be sunny and dry, continuing into the week as well.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with sunshine and dry air. By midweek, a small increase in moisture could help to fuel a few coastal showers, but we remain dry inland.

The end of the week will be warmer, climbing above average into the mid to high 80s before a cold front returns us to normal next weekend.

