BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

October sunshine and dry air stick around

Temperatures climb above average this week
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the weekend will be sunny and dry, continuing into the week as well.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with sunshine and dry air. By midweek, a small increase in moisture could help to fuel a few coastal showers, but we remain dry inland.

The end of the week will be warmer, climbing above average into the mid to high 80s before a cold front returns us to normal next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Satellite projection of Ian in the Gulf
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans

Latest News

Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 10/1
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 10/1
The Gulf of Mexico from Venice at sunrise September 30, 2022 captured by John Bobbitt.
Nicondra: Spectacular start to October
This weekend
Beautiful, sunny and dry weekend ahead
Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 1
Morning weather update for Saturday, Oct. 1