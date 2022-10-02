BBB Accredited Business
Suspect wanted in St. John homicide

21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington is accused of a homicide in Reserve.
21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington is accused of a homicide in Reserve.(St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT
RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for a suspect responsible for a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington. After an investigation, deputies believe she is responsible for the incident that took place.

Johnson-Washington was last seen fleeing in a 2012 Kia Sorrento, license plate 423FGL traveling eastbound on I-10 from the Laplace area.

Deputies are looking for a suspect responsible for a homicide that occurred Saturday on East...
Deputies are looking for a suspect responsible for a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve.(St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating Johnson-Washington or the Kia. If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-3714.

