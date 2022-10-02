TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.

The incident began with a call just before 10 p.m. about two suspicious males allegedly walking around with a gun in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula, according to deputies.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, deputies said they attempted to detain Loyd. In the meantime, authorities said Loftis allegedly shot at law enforcement and hit a K9 in the jaw. Deputies said they shot back, and the two men took off into nearby woods before barricading themselves inside a camper.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two men were eventually captured along with a third woman. Law enforcement said they face the below charges:

Thomas Loftis, 21:

(2) counts - Attempted first-degree murder

(1) count - Injuring of a police animal

James Loyd, 52:

(2) counts - Accessory to attempted first-degree murder

(1) count - Resisting an officer by force or violence

Charlotte O’Reagan, 73:

(2) counts - Accessory to attempted first-degree murder

“This incident could have ended much worse,” said Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. “And for that, we are truly blessed that our deputies are safe and unharmed.”

The K9 was transported to get medical care and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.