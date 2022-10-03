BBB Accredited Business
Arrest made in fatal Marrero hit-and-run

One victim dead; one injured
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson sheriff’s deputies track down and arrest a man accused of a hit and run that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Travis Barnes of Marrero last night.

They believe he was traveling southbound on manhattan boulevard near the intersection of apache drive when he struck a man and a woman and then fled the scene.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The female victim survived but suffered a head injury and spinal fracture.

Deputies booked Barnes with vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run driving involving serious or fatal injury among other charges.

