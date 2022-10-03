Bruce: More dry skies with a gradual warm-up; weekend cold front; Tropics much quieter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine and dry weather remains through the week.

We will have nice October temperatures in the mid 80s before a slight warm up above average at the end of the week.

Rain chances remain near zero, and humidity values will be nice and dry. Slight winds from the north will make for a nice breeze, changing from the west by the end of the week as we warm up.

Bruce: Our stretch of dry skies will continue through the week. A few more clouds, a bit warmer and humid before our next cold front this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hgEd0IXfnl — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 3, 2022

By Saturday, a cold front will drop down from the north bringing cooler air, and temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s for the weekend.

In the tropics, we are monitoring a wave with a low chance of development over the next 5 days, but models are suggesting that it will not make it to the Gulf. We will continue to watch the system through the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.