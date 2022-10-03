BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More dry skies with a gradual warm-up; weekend cold front; Tropics much quieter

Bruce: Dry skies continue a with a gradual warming trend; weekend cold front on the way
Bruce: Dry skies continue a with a gradual warming trend; weekend cold front on the way(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine and dry weather remains through the week.

We will have nice October temperatures in the mid 80s before a slight warm up above average at the end of the week.

Rain chances remain near zero, and humidity values will be nice and dry. Slight winds from the north will make for a nice breeze, changing from the west by the end of the week as we warm up.

By Saturday, a cold front will drop down from the north bringing cooler air, and temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s for the weekend.

In the tropics, we are monitoring a wave with a low chance of development over the next 5 days, but models are suggesting that it will not make it to the Gulf. We will continue to watch the system through the week.

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Gradually heating up through the week
Afternoon weather update for Mon., Oct. 3
More warm and dry weather this week
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 10/2