BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster.

“We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here to let her experience everything that’s happening,” David said.

The action fuels the Fosters with excitement. That’s why they had no problem with traveling 400 miles in their ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air.

“I bought my first car, and it was a ‘57 Chevy. It wasn’t this one, but I bought this one about a month and a half ago. So I’m going back to my childhood,” Foster said.

A variety of classic and antique cars filled the lot with a touch of personality.

Volunteer Andrew Switzer said the event steers car enthusiasts together all because of their love for vehicles.

“We have 600, 700 cars to 1,400 cars here. It draws a lot of local people to walk around the cars, just a chance to show off,” Switzer said.

Stanley Peoples said he came from Starkville to show off his Ford and get better acquainted with the car community.

“It’s a neutral zone. It ain’t no color, it ain’t about what you look like. It’s all about the car. You can talk and enjoy a conversation with anyone,” Peoples said.

The connection over cars is like no other, which is why Foster said he’ll forever appreciate Cruisin’ the Coast.

“I’ve never seen this many cars together in my whole life. In any car show I ever been to, Cruisin’ the Coast is the best. It’s cars from everywhere,” Foster said.

Hardy Court was one of the original venues for Cruisin’ the Coast.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

An iron memorial cross stands on the bank of Bayou Teche in St. Martinville, a replica of the...
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial Museum
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial
The birthplace of jazz legend Kid Ory in LaPlace also was the scene of a rebellion by enslaved...
Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House
Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House
Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House
India's Harnaaz Sandhu waves after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss...
New Orleans to host Miss Universe competition in 2023