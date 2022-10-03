BBB Accredited Business
Family member of two prisoners released from Venezuela speaks out against U.S. Senator remarks

Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio's remarks.
Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.(CNN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The daughter and niece of two of the prisoners released from Venezuela in a prisoner swap had some words for a United States senator who questioned the deal.

Senator Marco Rubio said a deal like this puts Americans in danger.

“Every time you do this, now, others know, ‘I can take Americans, I can hold them until I need something as a bargaining chip’,” Rubio said.

Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were among the seven released blasted Rubio’s remarks.

“I find that those comments were extremely unhelpful and misinformed. He is, I’m disappointed that a leader in our country is perpetuating this myth that getting our people home actually puts Americans at risk,” Forseth said. “And, you know, what I would ask Sen. Rubio is you’ve supported getting them home, you have done absolutely nothing for me or my family or most of these men, and any of the families can tell you that. and he even had a constituent from his state that was released, and i would ask, what did you do for his family? how have you’ve been supporting them?”

Seven Americans were released Saturday. Five of them were oil executives who were arrested in Venezuela more than four years ago.

One, a marine veteran, was detained in 2020, and the other was detained this January.

They’d all been classified by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained.

