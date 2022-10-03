BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU DE BJ Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for second time this season

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the 21-17 comeback win over Auburn on Oct. 1.

It was the second time this season Ojulari has received the honor. The first was against Mississippi State.

RELATED: LSU rallies to edge Auburn

Against Auburn, Ojulari had four tackles, including two sacks, and a forced fumble.

The fumble came on a strip-sack in the second quarter. The ball was scooped up by safety Jay Ward and returned for a touchdown.

It was LSU’s first score of the game after being down 17-0.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give...
Sawyer-to-Turner Bomb gets Southeastern La. walk-off win over UIW in thrilling showdown
Marcus Freeman and the Irish are 0-2 in the 2022 season.
FFF: Marcus Freeman lovefest comes to a halt
Southern Jags, LSU Tigers team up for community events leading up to historic football game
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
Southern routs Florida Memorial, 86-0, in season opener
T.J. Finley
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police