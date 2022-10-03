BBB Accredited Business
LSU underdogs at home against Tennessee

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is currently riding a four-game winning streak after scoring 21 unanswered points to beat Auburn. The Tigers also jumped into the AP Top-25 after the victory.

So it would appear all things are pointing in the right direction for the Purple and Gold. The only problem, the schedule is about to get much tougher.

LSU plays Tennessee, Florida, and Ole Miss in the next three weeks. The Volunteers are ranked No. 8, and Ole Miss is No. 9. Plus, Florida is a road game for the Tigers. We’ll know in the next three weeks what LSU is made of starting Saturday.

Speaking of Saturday’s matchup with the Vols. LSU is currently a 3-point underdog in the contest. The spread opened at 3.5, moved to 4, and now has been bet down to a field goal.

LSU is 3-2 against the spread. The Tigers didn’t cover against Florida State and Auburn. Tennessee is 3-1 against the number.

