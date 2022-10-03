More warm and dry weather this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fall weather continues as we enter a new work week but the trend in temperatures will be going up.

Expect more bright sunshine and a pleasant feel to start the week on this Monday. Highs will warm up nicely into the lower to middle 80s but the humidity remains low so the good feel air remains.

Little day-to-day change is on the way this week as mornings start cool and afternoons remain pleasantly warm. Highs will slowly creep back to the middle to possibly upper 80s by week’s end. Our next front is on the way for next weekend!

This is now 16 days in a row of no rain and rain is currently not in the 7-day forecast so drought conditions could begin to settle in soon.

A quick look at the tropics shows some waves out there with the possibility of formation. Currently the pattern doesn’t yield any Gulf threats for the foreseeable future.

