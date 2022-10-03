BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans East task force pushing for blight removal to fight crime

By Rob Masson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans east residents who are tired of the blight and rampant dumping are taking a new approach in their push to improve their neighborhoods. Their goal is to alleviate blight and to make living conditions better for those who remain.

“This is my community, this is where I live, this is the block that I have adopted,” said New Orleans East task force member Mary Smith.

The task force was joined Monday (Oct. 2) by council member Oliver Thomas, and key City Hall staffers touring tire dumps, burned-out vehicles, and blighted properties.

“There are too many communities where people are fighting for quality of life with people who don’t care about their quality of life,” said councilman Thomas.

The task force has been working for the past several months to improve conditions on Tara Lane, and though some blighted properties have been stripped to the foundation, tire dumping, and vandalism remain big problems.

“Tara Lane and Cyndi Place were in complete despair but we still have a long way to go,” said task force member Aeisha Kelly.

On hand for the walking tour were the members of the city’s office of code enforcement, and other key departments, who committed to helping alleviate blight. Residents say it’s an important mission since crime and blight often go hand-in-hand, and they are sick and tired of both of them.

“There has been research that a lot of crime has to do with life and living conditions in the neighborhood,” said Smith.

While councilmembers say some sections of New Orleans East thrive, councilmember Thomas says other areas remain a problem. He says code enforcement needs to be improved across the city.

“If public safety is 1A, enforcement has to be 1B - from illegal dumpers to vacant landlords,” said Thomas.

Residents of New Orleans East say they won’t let up in their efforts to hold public officials, blighted property owners, and dumpers responsible for substandard living conditions.

“We are reaching out to our city officials for them to take accountability and we as citizens here need to do our job as well,” said Smith.

The task force earmarked several flooded properties, overgrown lots, and burned-out vehicles they would like to see removed. They plan another follow-up tour in two months to see what progress city officials will have made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Texas schoolteacher Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing by her husband on Sept. 22 and...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

Crime Tracker
In 9 months, New Orleans surpasses 2021 total number of homicides
Hurricane Ian’s path of devastation could end up hitting Louisianans' wallets at the gas pumps.
Ian’s disruption of Florida pipelines likely to cause gas price increases
New Orleans East residents demand city action on blighted properties
New Orleans East residents demand city action on blighted properties
New Orleans has exceeded 2021's homicide total in first weekend of October
New Orleans has exceeded 2021's homicide total in first weekend of October