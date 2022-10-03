New Orleans East task force pushing for blight removal to fight crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans east residents who are tired of the blight and rampant dumping are taking a new approach in their push to improve their neighborhoods. Their goal is to alleviate blight and to make living conditions better for those who remain.

“This is my community, this is where I live, this is the block that I have adopted,” said New Orleans East task force member Mary Smith.

The task force was joined Monday (Oct. 2) by council member Oliver Thomas, and key City Hall staffers touring tire dumps, burned-out vehicles, and blighted properties.

“There are too many communities where people are fighting for quality of life with people who don’t care about their quality of life,” said councilman Thomas.

The task force has been working for the past several months to improve conditions on Tara Lane, and though some blighted properties have been stripped to the foundation, tire dumping, and vandalism remain big problems.

“Tara Lane and Cyndi Place were in complete despair but we still have a long way to go,” said task force member Aeisha Kelly.

On hand for the walking tour were the members of the city’s office of code enforcement, and other key departments, who committed to helping alleviate blight. Residents say it’s an important mission since crime and blight often go hand-in-hand, and they are sick and tired of both of them.

“There has been research that a lot of crime has to do with life and living conditions in the neighborhood,” said Smith.

While councilmembers say some sections of New Orleans East thrive, councilmember Thomas says other areas remain a problem. He says code enforcement needs to be improved across the city.

“If public safety is 1A, enforcement has to be 1B - from illegal dumpers to vacant landlords,” said Thomas.

Residents of New Orleans East say they won’t let up in their efforts to hold public officials, blighted property owners, and dumpers responsible for substandard living conditions.

“We are reaching out to our city officials for them to take accountability and we as citizens here need to do our job as well,” said Smith.

The task force earmarked several flooded properties, overgrown lots, and burned-out vehicles they would like to see removed. They plan another follow-up tour in two months to see what progress city officials will have made.

