St. John Parish fugitive wanted for murder turns herself in to Baker police

21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington is accused of a homicide in Reserve.
21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington is accused of a homicide in Reserve.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - A fugitive of St. John Parish wanted for an alleged homicide that occurred Saturday (Oct.1) on East 21st Street in Reserve has turned herself in.

The suspect identified as 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington turned herself into the Baker Police Department Sunday evening after deputies originally believed she was on the run in the Baton Rouge area.

After an investigation, deputies believe she is responsible for the incident that took place.

Johnson-Washington was last seen fleeing in a 2012 Kia Sorrento, license plate 423FGL traveling eastbound on I-10 from the Laplace area.

Officials said the victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

