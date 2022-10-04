59-year-old missing in Lacombe woods without medication

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Crews and volunteers have spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for a 59-year-old man who went missing Saturday (Oct. 1).

Christopher “Turk” Batiste was last seen off Barringer Road Saturday afternoon leaving a relative’s home near the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge.

The man’s wife, Gwen Batiste, says her husband has been without critical medication since disappearing.

“I need people to come out and help. Time is of the essence,” Gwen told reporters near the staging area Tuesday. “He’s on meds for diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental illness. He hasn’t had medicine in at least four days. He’s got no food or water.”

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has been assisting in the search.

“Turk” is described as being 6-foot-3 and about 250 pounds.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-898-2338.

