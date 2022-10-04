Bogalusa moves past Chalmette with offensive fireworks

CHALMETTE, La (WVUE) - Bogalusa improved to 4-1 last Friday (Sept. 30) by blowing past Chalmette (2-3) 52-36, their third straight win over a Class 5A opponent.

The Class 3A Lumberjacks jumped up to No. 4 in the LHSAA power rankings, one spot higher than district opponent No. 5 Amite.

The Jacks led most of the second half, riding off of big play ability from an explosive offense, featuring a 91-yard touchdown bomb downfield from Junior quarterback Ashton Levi to Aquanis Roberts with 8:46 left to go in the third quarter that put them up 38-23.

Chalmette cut into the Jacks’ lead in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Chalmette quarterback Ethan Couvillon completed a 45-yard pass to Ty Abadieto to make the score 38-30 after a Brandon Ramirez PAT. After an onside kick, Chalmette scored again with Couvillon connecting to Kai Williams. After a failed 2-pt. conversion, Chalmette trailed 38-36 with about 11 minutes left.

Chalmette was poised to late a late lead with less than 6 minutes left, but Bogalusa killed the drive by forcing a turnover and taking over on downs. Levi responded by scoring a touchdown on a 5-yard run and the following 2-pt. conversion on a keeper. The Jacks increased their lead to 46-36 with 4:25 left to go.

The Jacks sealed the deal with 3:34 to go when Levi found Reynis Morris-Payne on a 19-yard touchdown pass to widen the gap 52-36.

The game was another chapter in the rise of Levi who has gone on an offensive tear in his junior season. The quarterback totaled 354 all-purpose yards and scored a total of 5 touchdowns. Levi was 10-of-19 passing with 215 yards in the air and 3 touchdown passes, worth a QB rating of 132.7. He also led the Jacks on the ground with 139 yards on 16 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

Talik Williams also had a total of 55 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Bogalusa will hit the road this Friday to face Amite in a District 7-3A showdown. The Warriors are the reigning Class 2A champions but have since moved into District 7-3A following reclassification.

