Broncos reportedly signing Latavius Murray away from Saints’ practice squad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Latavius Murray’s return to the Saints’ backfield was short-lived, according to a published report.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night (Oct. 3) that Murray is heading to Colorado, after being signed off the Saints’ practice squad by the injury-ravaged Denver Broncos.

Quite a 48-hour stretch for Murray, who scored a touchdown Sunday in London against the #Vikings, flew back to New Orleans and now to Denver. He reunites with #Broncos GM George Paton, who was with Murray in Minnesota. https://t.co/85NufO8lQo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Murray, 32, was called up from the Saints’ practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Playing in place of the injured Alvin Kamara, Murray rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ 28-25 loss.

That was good enough to merit a contract offer from Denver to join the Broncos’ 53-man roster. The Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams for the season when he sustained a serious knee injury in the team’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

