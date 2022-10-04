Bruce: 2 High chance waves in the tropics; no issues for now-A warm up through Friday with a weekend cold front
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - in the tropics there are 2 waves with high chance development, but no issues for us as of now. Today we saw more clouds and a couple of light showers and sprinkles as those come to an end later this evening.
As we approach mid and late week, the clouds move out and sunshine returns, along with above-average temperatures. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A cold front moves through by the weekend, returning cooler temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.