Bruce: 2 High chance waves in the tropics; no issues for now-A warm up through Friday with a weekend cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - in the tropics there are 2 waves with high chance development, but no issues for us as of now. Today we saw more clouds and a couple of light showers and sprinkles as those come to an end later this evening.

Bruce: Coming and going as the tropical wave approaching the caribbean has a higher chance at development over the next 3-5 days. With that all models keep the system near central and south America. pic.twitter.com/x89KlEYypx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 4, 2022

As we approach mid and late week, the clouds move out and sunshine returns, along with above-average temperatures. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front moves through by the weekend, returning cooler temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s.

