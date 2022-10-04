BBB Accredited Business
Chances increase for another storm forming in the Caribbean

Invest 91L will track into the Caribbean later this week
Formation chances over the next 5 days
Formation chances over the next 5 days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical wave currently moving into the Lesser Antilles and Windward Islands is expected to organize by this weekend once over the Caribbean.

The wave is currently labeled Invest 91L and has a medium chance of formation over the next five days by the National Hurricane Center.

Models agree this system will continue west near the north coast of South America before emerging into the central Caribbean this weekend. It’s at this point formation chances increase as models indicate formation of a depression or storm. The next names on the list are Julia and Karl. It should be noted another area off the coast of Africa could take a name before this ever develops.

Long range indications are that a continued west motion is the most likely scenario even if this Caribbean system develops into a storm. It’s something to monitor but not worry about here in the Gulf.

