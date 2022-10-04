Chances increase for another storm forming in the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical wave currently moving into the Lesser Antilles and Windward Islands is expected to organize by this weekend once over the Caribbean.

The wave is currently labeled Invest 91L and has a medium chance of formation over the next five days by the National Hurricane Center.

Models agree this system will continue west near the north coast of South America before emerging into the central Caribbean this weekend. It’s at this point formation chances increase as models indicate formation of a depression or storm. The next names on the list are Julia and Karl. It should be noted another area off the coast of Africa could take a name before this ever develops.

Long range indications are that a continued west motion is the most likely scenario even if this Caribbean system develops into a storm. It’s something to monitor but not worry about here in the Gulf.

Storm signal increasing for a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean early next week. Formation chances likely to increase. Right now most routes point to a west runner into Central America. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/CrfSkr4ujz — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) October 4, 2022

