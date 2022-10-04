BBB Accredited Business
Clouds move out and warm, sunny weather remains this week

Cold front incoming this weekend
Temperatures this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few showers are possible Tuesday, but the clouds won’t last for long.

A bit more moisture is in the region Tuesday, increasing cloud cover and the chance for a few scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, while overnight lows stay cool in the 50s and 60s.

By midweek, the clouds move out and sunshine returns, along with above-average temperatures. We will see highs in the high 80s by Friday.

A cold front moves through by the weekend, returning cooler temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s.

In the tropics, we are monitoring a wave with a medium chance of developing into a tropical system by the end of the week in the Caribbean Sea. Most models are not taking this system into the Gulf, but we will watch the system as it makes its way westward this week.

Morning weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 a.m.
Next 3 Days
More quiet weather ahead
Early evening weather update for Monday, Oct. 3
Hurricane Ian's impact on gasoline supply for Monday, Oct. 3
