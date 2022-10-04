Duncan Commentary: Saints are THAT TEAM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton used to have a saying for bad, mistake-prone teams. He referred to them derisively as THAT TEAM.

THAT TEAM changed identities and cities from year to year, but you knew one when you saw one.

THAT TEAM committed pre-snap penalties on offense.

THAT TEAM turned the ball over.

THAT TEAM made mental mistakes at inopportune times.

THAT TEAM let the other team’s best offensive player beat them.

THAT TEAM constantly played catch-up and could never get ahead.

And when things went south, THAT TEAM conjured up conspiracy theories and blamed officials, bad breaks and everything else for its struggles.

The Saints … ladies and gentlemen … are THAT TEAM right now.

After four weeks of the season, they lead the league in turnovers and have committed the second most penalties. Combine that with a seemingly never-ending string of injuries and, well, you have the recipe for an ugly 1-3 start.

The good news is, as bad as the Saints have played, they are still just one game out of first place in the NFC South. If they can get their act together, they have a chance to climb out of their early hole and back into contention in the division.

The potential is there. The Saints have talent. They have good coaches and sound game plans. What they don’t have right now is continuity, cohesiveness or an identity. A month into the season, they are a team still trying to find itself.

And until they prove otherwise, the Saints will continue to be THAT TEAM, the one they used to mock from across the field on game days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.