Eagles soar, Saints flounder in All32 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fifteen NFL teams possess 2-2 records this season. So what does that mean? If you’re team a like the struggling Saints, you can recover and make a playoff run.

Talking my #All32 NFL rankings on #GarlandontheAvenue. Eagles are #1, and the #Saints keep dropping. Penalties, turnovers, and injuries hurting the Black and Gold. pic.twitter.com/zx3lMKSLGO — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 4, 2022

The Saints lead the NFL in turnovers and penalties. They also own a 1-3 record. The first they’ve started this poorly since 2016.

For all those reasons, the Saints are currently No. 28 in the All32 rankings. This week, they can get back to good with the Seahawks (2-2) in New Orleans.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to hold down the top spot after a big win over the Jaguars. Philly fans must be euphoric right now. Eagles are undefeated, and the Phillies clinched a berth in the MLB playoffs.

Here’s the full All32 rankings:

1. Eagles

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Packers

5. Buccaneers

6. Bengals

7. Dolphins

8. Ravens

9. Jaguars

10. Cowboys

11. Niners

12. Rams

13. Vikings

14. Chargers

15. Giants

16. Titans

17. Cardinals

18. Falcons

19. Seahawks

20. Jets

21. Patriots

22. Browns

23. Broncos

24. Raiders

25. Bears

26. Panthers

27. Colts

28. Saints

29. Steelers

30. Lions

31. Commanders

32. Texans

