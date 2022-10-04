Eagles soar, Saints flounder in All32 rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fifteen NFL teams possess 2-2 records this season. So what does that mean? If you’re team a like the struggling Saints, you can recover and make a playoff run.
The Saints lead the NFL in turnovers and penalties. They also own a 1-3 record. The first they’ve started this poorly since 2016.
For all those reasons, the Saints are currently No. 28 in the All32 rankings. This week, they can get back to good with the Seahawks (2-2) in New Orleans.
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to hold down the top spot after a big win over the Jaguars. Philly fans must be euphoric right now. Eagles are undefeated, and the Phillies clinched a berth in the MLB playoffs.
Here’s the full All32 rankings:
1. Eagles
2. Bills
3. Chiefs
4. Packers
5. Buccaneers
6. Bengals
7. Dolphins
8. Ravens
9. Jaguars
10. Cowboys
11. Niners
12. Rams
13. Vikings
14. Chargers
15. Giants
16. Titans
17. Cardinals
18. Falcons
19. Seahawks
20. Jets
21. Patriots
22. Browns
23. Broncos
24. Raiders
25. Bears
26. Panthers
27. Colts
28. Saints
29. Steelers
30. Lions
31. Commanders
32. Texans
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.