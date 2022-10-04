BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fired LSU Foundation staff member arrested on child porn charges

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A staff member of the LSU Foundation was arrested on several charges, including child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

A spokesman with the university confirmed Chase Kojis, the LSU Foundation facilities coordinator, was fired from his position following his off-campus arrest by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chase Kojis
Chase Kojis(LSU)

Arrest reports show a search warrant at his home led to the discovery of child porn images and photos of sexual abuse of an animal. Authorities said the pictures were found in a hidden photo album on Kojis’ cell phone.

Investigators said he pretended to be someone else while he posted private pictures of young girls online. He’s also accused of using the profile to have conversations with others who wanted to have sex with young children.

According to LSU, Kojis’s employment was “immediately terminated” due to the “egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges.

Officials added the acts in question are not believed to have occurred on campus and the LSU Police Department currently has no involvement in the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

New Orleans police are asking help identifying and locating this man, wanted for questioning in...
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide
Search underway in Lacombe for man missing for 3 days
59-year-old missing in Lacombe woods without medication
New Orleans police are hoping to identify two men caught on camera breaking into Felipe's in...
New Orleans taqueria vandalized, ransacked on National Taco Day
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades