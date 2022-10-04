Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WAFB) - Former LSU football star and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is aiming to make a mark both on and off the field.

“He mentioned to us that at some point, he’d like to give back,” said Jimmy Burrow, Joe’s father.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Burrow launched The Joe Burrow Foundation.

The nonprofit will meet the needs of families who are battling food insecurity and childhood mental health issues in Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, and other communities in Ohio.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge, and Louisiana.”

Burrow will serve as president of the new organization, while his mother and father will also play a role. Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer, and Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.

The foundation’s board of directors and advisory board will also include community leaders from Cincinnati and Baton Rouge.

“We’re going to do everything we can to take advantage of it and help people wherever we can,” Jimmy Burrow said.

Among the people on the advisory board is Dr. Craig Greene.

“We have our boots on the ground, our finger on the pulse for what the needs are in this community which I think Joe has a big heart for,” said Dr. Greene.

Greene is an orthopedic surgeon in Baton Rouge and is currently a Louisiana Public Service Commissioner.

He says the board is still in its early stages, but they plan to help Burrow identify the people and places that need the most help.

“I think there’s going to be a deep impact that his name and his resources can have, and we just want to be an extension of him for that to try to help as many people in as many ways as possible,” Dr. Greene said.

He believes this will change the lives of thousands of people in the state, and the Burrows agree.”Those guys are going to work with Joe and our family to make a difference down there,” Jimmy Burrow said.

Burrow says they have already covered mental health expenses for about 20 families in the Cincinnati area.

He says it’s only a matter of time before we see the same thing in Baton Rouge.

A few of the other people on the advisory board include Canes CEO Todd Graves, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, and Walk-On’s CEO Brandon Landry.

To learn more about the foundation or to donate, click here.

