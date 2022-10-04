BBB Accredited Business
LSU vs. Tennessee game sells out

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU versus Tennesse game in Tiger Stadium is sold out, according to university officials.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Tennessee Vols at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game will be shown on ESPN.

LSU is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. It is the first time the Tigers have been ranked this season.

RELATED STORY: LSU cracks AP Top 25 poll for first time this season

The LSU Tigers edged out Auburn 21-17 during the matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1. With the victory, LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.

