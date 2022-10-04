More quiet weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Overall the weather pattern remains in cruise control as we continue this quiet stretch of early October conditions.

Now with that being said, I do see a little change in today’s forecast. A weak wave moving in from the east and some extra moisture in the upper levels will bring a lot more clouds as compared to the past few days. There is also a small chance we get a sprinkle or shower during the daylight hours. I’ve included a 20% rain chance and keep highs down in the lower 80s.

Outside of today’s small change, moving forward little is expected in weather. Each day will bring a pleasant start followed by a warm afternoon. Sunny skies will dominate.

Our next front is set to arrive just in time for the weekend bringing a return of the northerly breeze and some slightly cooler temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.