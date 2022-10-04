BBB Accredited Business
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide

New Orleans police are asking help identifying and locating this man, wanted for questioning in connection to a Sept. 21 homicide in Treme.
New Orleans police are asking help identifying and locating this man, wanted for questioning in connection to a Sept. 21 homicide in Treme.(Photos provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme.

The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD said. But detectives believe he might have information vital to their investigation of the killing of 59-year-old Clayton Thornton.

Thornton was shot to death Sept. 21 at 3:41 a.m., in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or who knows the man pictured above, is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Maurice Stewart at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Authorities said 59-year-old Clayton Thornton was fatally shot Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
Authorities said 59-year-old Clayton Thornton was fatally shot Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue.(Google Maps)

