BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Red snapper season to reopen for eight days in early October

Louisiana anglers will be able to catch more red snapper in 2019
(tcw-wafb)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days.

Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.

The red snapper season was originally closed on Sept. 19 so that crews could take a closer look at harvest limits. At the start of October, officials said 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota were available for harvest to anglers.

For more details on the 2022 red snapper season, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DJ Jubilee stepping away from mentoring, coaching as violence overwhelms
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
Surveillance video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell possibly violating city policy and...
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The New Orleans Saints fell to the Vikings 25-28 in London on Sunday morning.
Saints lose after last-second missed field goal, Vikings 28 - Saints 25

Latest News

The DEA said the trend of rainbow fentanyl is a marketing ploy, making the drug almost appear...
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ making its way onto streets, DEA warns
This 2015 photo shows the city's current jail facility, the Orleans Justice Center. Brett Duke,...
Deputy shortage delaying court proceedings for New Orleans’ swollen jail population
Chase Kojis
Fired LSU Foundation staff member arrested on child porn charges
Owner, customers decry New Orleans crime after break-in at Felipe's Uptown
Owner, customers decry New Orleans crime after break-in at Felipe's Uptown
Mayor Cantrell relents, says she will repay taxpayers for first-class travel upgrades
Mayor Cantrell relents, says she will repay taxpayers for first-class travel upgrades