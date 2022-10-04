Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story.

New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only rooftop dining spot in Jefferson Parish. That new business opening this month is called the Parish Line Bistro Bar.

“This is going to be a real nice atmosphere,” co-owner Gabe Corchiani said. “You’ll come in and you’ll see a lot of people that you know from the neighborhood, or just meet people. We’re gonna have lobster rolls. We’re gonna have some ceviche. We’re gonna have Wagyu burgers, nice salads, clam chowder. I think it’d be something that everybody’s going to enjoy.”

The menu was created by Chef Chris Wilson, and a veteran team of restaurateurs have crafted a unique dining experience.

“We feel that there’s a need for it. We feel that Metairie Road is pretty vibrant and has nice neighborhoods,” Corchiani said. “We’ve seen a couple of businesses pop up on Metairie Road recently. There’s a couple more in the works. And Metairie Road, I talk to people a lot about it being very similar to Magazine Street (in Uptown New Orleans).”

There are quite a few new businesses that have or are redeveloping properties all along the corridor.

“It’s really exciting to see,” Jefferson Parish Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken said. “Some of those properties have been out of commerce for a while. So, to finally see them taking on a new life is really fabulous.”

Van Vranken attributes much of the area’s post-pandemic success to a business-minded council.

“We tried to stay open as much as we could during the pandemic,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t have any effects. I know all of our businesses are having a tough time finding staff, and that includes some of these new developments. But I do think people feel comfortable investing in Jefferson Parish.

“We have a good government. We have a strong police force. With one more class (of graduating deputies for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office), we will be, the sheriff says, at full capacity. That’s a really great place for a community to be. So, when you look at long-term investment, a place that’s safe, a place that’s business-oriented, a place that’s family-oriented, those are the things that people are seeing in Jefferson Parish and, more specifically, Metairie Road.”

Van Vrancken said with new development comes concern from residents. But she assures them these new developments are being mindful and proactive, doing what they can on the front end to reduce the impact to neighbors.

The grand opening of Parish Line Bistro Bar is planned for Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. They are starting with dinner first, but will soon work to introduce lunch hours as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.