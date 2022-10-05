BBB Accredited Business
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed

Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
By Natasha Robin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins’ baby girl was born with a spinal cord injury after her mother was shot while pregnant.

Blossom Ruffins was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down. Doctors say Blossom, now six months old, still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mom, Harmonese Pleasant, was shot while she was pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.

“We are just in a predicament that we never thought would happen. We must have been too happy or something for something this sad to happen to his family. I mean, Blossom saved Harmonese’s life because the bullet hit her stomach and the baby’s spine. If the baby wasn’t here, Harmonese wouldn’t have made it,” says Ruffins.

The musician says his baby girl is showing signs of movement, and doctors say only time will tell what the future holds for Blossom.

Ruffins says medical bills are over $60,000 and mounting. His family set up a GoFundMe account in Blossom’s name.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

