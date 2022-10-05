BBB Accredited Business
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor.

The widely-expected announcement was accompanied by a nearly seven-minute long video of Landry touting his previous accomplishments, as well as laying out why he should be Louisiana’s next governor.

”Sadly, today, crime has taken hold,” Landry said in the video. “Incompetent mayors and woke district attorneys are playing a dangerous game of catch and release. In New Orleans, people are scared to pump gas or walk to their cars. Our capital city has one of the highest murder rates in the nation and other cities around our state are not far behind.”

CLICK HERE to watch the full announcement.

Landry unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2007. Three years later, he won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Landry said that victory made him “a Cajun that would shock the Louisiana political establishment.”

He was elected attorney general in 2015.

Landry is the third major candidate to join the race. State Treasurer John Schroder and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser are also running for the seat.

Current Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards cannot run again due to term limits.

The election will be held in late 2023.

At least three people have announced they will run for attorney general. State Representative John Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley, officially threw his hat in the ring this week. Landry’s current solicitor general, Liz Murrill, is also running for the seat, as is District Attorney John Belton of northeast Louisiana.

